Get Your Far-off Cravings Fixed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you live in Alabama but crave a New York bagel...you are in luck! The next phase of food delivery is expanding.

Uber Eats is now offering nationwide shipping. The new initiate allows restaurants located in one end of the country the ability to deliver to fans anywhere in the continental United States for free.

You can order from cities including: New York, Miami, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Uber Eats says they want to add more cities soon.

The delivery app says consumers have been asking for new offerings. To order just choose “nationwide shipping” in the app when you go to place your order. Once you’ve selected the merchant you want to order from, select the item(s) you’d like to purchase and add them to your cart. Confirm your order by viewing your cart and going to checkout. Review your order details and place the order! Deliveries will be made via FedEx.

Getting your far off cravings fixed might not be something you’d turn to without some planning. It seems the deliveries can take anywhere between five to seven days.

As for where the food comes from, an Uber spokesperson explained that the restaurants “package and ship the items themselves,” while Uber Eats “provides a shipping label and postcard insert with all necessary instructions for the consumer.”

The current roster of restaurant partners includes: Bludso’s BBQ, Gotta Have S’More, Dreamy Creations, Western Bagel, Lala’s Argentine Grill, Lette Macarons, and The Pie Hole, all from Los Angeles; Sarge’s Deli, Juice Press, and Wafels & Dinges from New York City; Sergio’s, George Stone Crab, Doggi’s Arepa Bar, and Sabores Market from Miami; and La Fromagerie and Stirred, not Shaken from San Francisco.

While it might sound like innovative, Uber Eats appears to be late to the game. Doordash, and Goldbelly have been offering the same service since last year.

