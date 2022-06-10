Good chance of storms later today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Our Friday is starting warm and muggy. It will heat up quickly and our highs will top out in the low 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees.

A round of and storms will move in by late afternoon. Some of these storms will be heavy with a lot of lightning. It will take a few hours for these storms to come through, so your Friday evening plans may be impacted.

For Saturday and Sunday we will have scattered showers and storms across the area. Rain chances around 50% Saturday and 30% Sunday. Highs will continue to be in the 90s.

The tropics are quiet with no concerns for the next five days.

Have a great day!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.