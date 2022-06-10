Mardi Gras in June: Mobile’s own Jabel Hendrix invites community to his Mardi Gras music video shoot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jabel Hendrix first got his start in the music business interning for a record label in Atlanta before spending time on the west coast. A natural fit for someone with a famous last name.

“Meeting a lot of the Hendrix out on the west coast, Jimmy’s brother Leon, that was a great experience just to learn about him and to see how fascinating and how great that bloodline is,” said Jabel Hendrix.

Naturally, that led Jabel to make his own music.

“I wanted to make a song about Alabama, but not only about Alabama but about Mobile and it just all came together, the lyrics started flowing, and then it just started to manifest itself and here we go with ‘Get Down,’” added Hendrix.

It was an instant hit locally this past Mardi Gras.

“It was cool to ride down them streets both days Monday and Tuesday and see everybody was just in it. They done also made a dance to this song,” said Hendrix.

Now a music video and with some help from Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association that video will come to life this weekend.

“They’re letting us use a float,” said Hendrix. “They’re doing like a little block party. Bring out them masks, them Mardi Gras jerseys, them beads, them shades, them hats, them umbrellas bring everything you want to bring.”

And he wants the city he grew up in to get down with him

“They say Christmas in July. This is Mardi Gras in June. I’m going to bring that back in June. I’m going to say it’s always Mardi Gras in Mobile, Alabama,” said Hendrix.

If you want to be part of it or see the video in action they’ll be shooting the music video in front of the MAMGA house at 305 MAMGA Drive from 9:30-4:00 on Saturday.

