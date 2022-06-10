Advertise With Us
Mobile teenager accused of intimidating a witness

Kentrail Franks
Kentrail Franks(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile teenager is accused of intimidating a witness.

Investigators said it all started when Kentrail Franks, 19, shot up a car on May 30 on Kentucky Street.

On June 6, police said Franks and two others went back to the scene looking for a person who witnessed the crime. Detectives said Franks and another guy threatened the witness and a third person assaulted the witness.

Franks is charged with intimidating a witness and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Police are still looking for the two others involved.

