MPD: Man killed after crashing into tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 56-year-old man died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Montlimar Drive.

Officers responding to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday discovered that the victim’s vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the 56-year-old male victim deceased, MPD said.

The victim’s name will be released upon notification of next of kin, according to MPD.

