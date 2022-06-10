Advertise With Us
MPD: Man killed after crashing into tree

(WALB)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 56-year-old man died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Montlimar Drive.

Officers responding to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday discovered that the victim’s vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the 56-year-old male victim deceased, MPD said.

The victim’s name will be released upon notification of next of kin, according to MPD.

---

