13-year-old suspect arrested after threat made to Fonde Elementary School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A juvenile suspect was identified and arrested after a threat was made by phone against the Fonde Elementary School, according to a school system official.

Summer school classes are set to begin at Fonde on Monday.

A Mobile County schools official said the phone threat was received Thursday, and the school system worked quickly with the Mobile Police Department and school system security to identify a suspect. That person was arrested.

Police said the suspect is a 13-year-old boy, who was transported to Strickland Youth Center and charged with disorderly conduct.

Out of an abundance of caution, police had extra patrols at the school Thursday and overnight.

