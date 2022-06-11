Baldwin Humane Society teams with Jordan’s Way for fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin Humane Society teamed up with Kris Rotunda from Jordan’s Way for a different kind of fundraiser Friday.

Each month, Rotunda’s team travels to new states hosting Facebook live fundraisers for shelters and rescues.

Rotunda, a former body builder, said Jordan’s Way is all about raising awareness for shelter animals while honoring the memory of his German shepherd.

Staff members faced different challenges--some getting sprayed with water, others having to do sit-ups or taking a whipped cream pie to the face.

“It’s for the care and support for the animals and our program. All the outreach that we do here at the Baldwin Humane Society, and also I guess some food and medical attention for animals when people call,” said Barbara Engeriser, Baldwin Humane Society board president.

At last check, the group had raised about $17,000 of its $20,000 goal.

To donate, just head to their website baldwinhumane.org.

