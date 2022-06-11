Hot and muggy Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

It’s another muggy start to begin your Saturday. Overnight lows only dropped down into the upper-60s and the lower-to-mid 70s. Heading into this afternoon, we will continue to see mostly sunny skies. This will help warm us up into the upper-80s and the lower-90s. However, high humidity will have us feeling like the mid-to-upper 90s! Take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated if spending time outdoors this morning. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out heading into today. with higher chances closer to the coast.

Heading into tonight, overnight lows will only drop down into the lower-to-mid 70s. Humidity will stay high, however, so it will be feeling like the 80s.

If heading to the beach, rip current risks continue to stay moderate. Use caution if getting into the water.

Sunday is looking pretty similar to today, however, temperatures could run a little on the warmer side. Daytime highs will max out in the lower-to-mid 90s, with heat indices soaring into the triple digits! Stay hydrated tomorrow.

Looking towards the week ahead, our summertime pattern continues. Daytime highs will continue in the 90s, with humidity staying high and afternoon rain showers and t’storm chances in the 20-30% range.

The tropics are quiet for the next 5 days.

Have a great weekend!

