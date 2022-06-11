LODA Art Walk celebrates Pride Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Downtown’s LODA Art Walk was a lot more colorful this Friday night.

“I think it’s awesome for the city to do this,” said Patrick Booker-Darby, King Patrick X Order of Pan.

For the second year in a row -- they’re celebrating Pride Month.

“This is an amazing event. This is my first time -- so much fun,” said one woman.

From furry friends to furry characters -- it was a evening of fun, music, and acceptance.

“We went last year -- that was my first Pride last year -- this was my second one,” said one girl.

“Tonight I feel like it’s very inclusive. It brings out all kind of people from all over Mobile. And I think it’s a great great time,” said Booker-Darby.

“I think it’s absolutely incredible. It’s something we thought wouldn’t ever be possible. And to see how it is growing and so many people are supportive from all walks of life and communities -- whether they are LGBTQ or not -- they’re supporting LGBTQ and that’s absolutely amazing,” said Alisha McGhee.

Despite the earlier threat of weather -- most folks just rolling with it -- and relieved it wasn’t a wash-out.

“Before I came down -- I checked FOX 10 News for the weather and it looked like there was a cloud over Mobile. So - when we got down here it’s like really cool -- not hot and muggy whatsoever. So it turned out perfect,” said one woman.

“It’s perfect -- it’s like the perfect cool breeze. Usually it’s hot out here. It’s the perfect night just to walk and enjoy the atmosphere and enjoy all of the people. It’s a great night,” said a couple visiting the Port City.

“It feels nice right now. I’m hoping it stays this way -- I saw it might rain -- but I’m hoping it doesn’t. Fingers crossed (laughs),” said one girl.

