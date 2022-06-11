Multi-million dollar sports complex coming to Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland has a new addition coming their way with millions of dollars going into building a sports complex, and it will have all the shiny bells and whistles.

Nestled right behind fire station three off Celeste Road is where the newest sports complex is coming, with all the razzle-dazzle.

“We want this to be a park within in a park,” said Ashley-Nicole Flowers.

For Saraland, this has been a goal for nearly two decades.

Renderings showed amenities including pickleball courts, tennis, baseball fields, soccer, lacrosse, and much more.

“Recreation is constantly changing, so we want this multi-sports facility so we can change, and we can grow from sport to sport,” said Flowers.

Not to mention an indoor walking track, fitness center, rock climbing and laser tag.

“I’m excited about it, and I think the people in Saraland are really excited,” said Joyce Lambert, live in Saraland. “I’ve worked in Saraland for years, so I’m super excited about what’s coming.”

Flowers said this facility will be funded through bonds and grants, and already the city is securing a $50 million bond, so she said citizens do not have to worry about their taxes going up.

People in Saraland are thrilled to have this complex right in their backyard.

“I think it’s going to bring more people to Saraland, even if they don’t move, they’ll come from Mt. Vernon, and Jackson and all those places to get here because they’ll say ‘oh, Saraland got this, Saraland got that’ so it’ll be great for Saraland.”

Flowers said from start to finish, the project will take around 2 years.

