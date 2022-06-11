Prichard man charged with aggravated cruelty to animals

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man is in jail accused of beating his dog to death.

Forty-four-year-old Jeremy Johnson was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to the arrest report, Johnson beat the dog with a shovel in front of children.

Prichard police arrested Johnson at his home. According to police, Johnson beat the dog with a shovel.

Johnson apparently told police while in custody that the dog got into termite spray inside the home and that it was dying.

He also told police that he never would hurt dogs on purpose and that he loves the kids and the dog.

But the arrest report said he beat the dog because he was upset with one of the kids. Johnson was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

That is a felony charge. Johnson will be back in court next month.

