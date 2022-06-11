Turkey callers showing off their skills at the 2022 World Championship Turkey Calling Contest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was the final day of the 2022 World Championship Turkey Calling Contest at the Mobile Convention Center.

Complete silence fell over the crowd as the country’s top turkey callers took the stage to show off their talents

Competitors were given five different turkey-calling situations to replicate using either air or friction calls.

Seven former Turkey Calling World Champions judged the competition. They were not able to see who the contestant was, only being able to use their ears to determine who did it best. 20 is a perfect score.

“It’s an exciting sport,” said Eddie Salter, the emcee of the event

Eddie Salter who is from Evergreen, Alabama, has been bestowed the name, “Turkey Man” and also judged the contestants. He knows a thing or two about a turkey call. He’s won two world titles in the past, one of those in Mobile in 1985.

“You set up and you start calling to it, with you little callers and you tell him you love him and you going to kiss him in the ear and hopefully he will come to see you,” said Salter.

Organizer, Kenneth Weiss Senior said although it’s called the turkey calling contest, what they are really looking for are people who can sound like a real turkey.

“You know a lot of times you say it’s turkey calling but you’re actually doing turkey imitating. We want to sound just like a turkey and that’s what we’re striving for, to actually imitate the turkey, not call them,” said Weiss.

Weiss said it takes practice and perfection to become a world champion at turkey calling.

The World Championship Turkey Calling Contest has long-time ties to the city of Mobile. In 1940 Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s grandfather, Mr. Fred T. Stimpson took home top honors.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.