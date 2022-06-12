MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A truck crashed into a culvert after it ran off the road during a crash in Theodore early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. on Nan Gray Davis Road at Woodside Drive.

Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue said the crash involved two vehicles and one of them went into the culvert of the ditch running under Woodside Drive.

Several agencies were called in to help pull the pickup truck out so crews could reach the victims.

Details about the conditions of the victims have not been released.

Mobile Fire-Rescue, SouthFlight, Mobile County EMS, and Mobile Police responded to the wreck to assist Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue.

Crash sends pickup into culvert in Mobile County (Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue)

