First Heat Advisory of 2022 - What areas are included?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

It’s another muggy start to begin your Sunday. Overnight lows only dropped down into the upper-60s and the lower-to-mid 70s. Heading into this afternoon, we will continue to see mostly sunny skies. This will help warm us up into the upper-80s and the lower-90s. However, high humidity will have us feeling like the triple digits! A heat advisory is in place for Mobile & Baldwin Counties, along with our Mississippi counties. Take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated if spending time outdoors today. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, with chances at about 30%.

Heading into tonight, overnight lows will only drop down into the upper-70s and the lower-80s. Humidity will stay high, however, so it will be feeling like the 80s.

If heading to the beach, rip current risks continue to stay moderate. Use caution if getting into the water.

Monday is looking pretty similar to today, however, temperatures could run a little on the warmer side. Daytime highs will max out in the lower-to-mid 90s, with heat indices soaring once again into the triple digits! Some areas could feel like 110 degrees. Another heat advisory will likely be issued tomorrow and could include more counties. Stay hydrated tomorrow as well.

Looking towards the week ahead, our summertime pattern continues. Daytime highs will continue in the 90s, with humidity staying high and afternoon rain showers and t’storm chances in the 20-30% range.

The tropics are quiet for the next 5 days.

Have a great weekend!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.