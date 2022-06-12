Former NBA champion Jason Caffey hosts basketball and educational camp

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile teamed up with a former NBA champion for a free youth basketball camp Saturday.

Jason Caffey hosted the 2nd Annual Birthday Basketball and Educational Camp at the Hillsdale Community Center for youth ages 9 to 17.

The Davidson High School alum said that the camp provides the children with a little bit of everything.

“We wanted to come out here and work with these kids on their basketball skills, as well as some financial literacy. We have them in classrooms with people that work at the bank,” Caffey said.

“We also have police officers here to talk to the kids about police intervention. So, it’s a well-rounded educational and basketball camp.”

Caffey also said he does camps all around Alabama throughout the year and anyone wanting to register a child for the camp can contact him on Facebook at Jason A Caffey.

