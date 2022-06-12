One man shot in Fairhope Saturday morning, police are investigating

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope police have released a statement on a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

The statement reads as follows:

“On June 11, 2022, at approximately 1:00 AM Fairhope Police received a call of shots fired at a party on Twin Beech Road. Upon arrival it was discovered that a male gunshot victim had been transported to Thomas Hospital by personal vehicle. The victim, Cory Terrell Edwards Jr. was later pronounced deceased at USA Hospital in Mobile. Fairhope Police are currently investigating the shooting and more details will be released when available. If anyone has additional information, please contact the Fairhope Police Department.”

