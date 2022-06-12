Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Plans for Alabama rural center scrapped amid disagreement

Local leaders and the Alabama Farmers Federation were unable to agree on final details about a...
Local leaders and the Alabama Farmers Federation were unable to agree on final details about a project that was delayed during the pandemic and projected to cost about $150 million.(Source: JMR+H ARCHITECTS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) - Plans for a large agriculture center in the central Alabama town of Clanton have fallen through.

Local leaders and the Alabama Farmers Federation were unable to agree on final details about a project that was delayed during the pandemic and projected to cost about $150 million.

The Alabama Rural Economic Center was projected to attract more than 900,000 visitors annually to Clanton for agriculture shows, festivals and other events.

But the county commission chair announced that the deal was off this past week. The federation says it’s considering other sites for the project.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crash sends pickup into culvert in Mobile County
Crash sends pickup into culvert in Mobile County
One killed in shooting at party in Fairhope
Woerner Farms
Another Growing Tradition
Runners turn out for 4th Annual Africatown Bridge Challenge
Runners turn out for 4th Annual Africatown Bridge Challenge