Runners turn out for 4th Annual Africatown Bridge Challenge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks across the Port City got out and went the distance in Africatown Saturday morning for the fourth annual Africatown Bridge Challenge 5K Run.

The course, organized by the Africatown Community Development Corp., began at the old farmers market and went to Tin Top Lane before crossing the scenic Cochrane-Africatown Bridge.

Mobile baseball legend Cleon Jones made an appearance to support the runners.

Participants said the run was well worth the effort.

“The view was beautiful,” said runner Jordan Poche.

Runner Vivian Dolee agreed. “The view from up over the bridge is like, oh, WOW! It was beautiful but it was hard, man. It’s hard.”

The event also featured a fun run and post-race celebration with awards.

