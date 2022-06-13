Cool Down Summer Spending with Navigator Credit Union

Get ready for lazy days and fun getaways! Summer is here. Unfortunately, our summer spending can leave wallets empty come fall. Navigator Credit Union has some smart ways you can cool down common summer expenses.

Conserve on fuel Gas prices are on the rise and there’s no relief in sight. Even if you’re driving the same distance, it will cost more. Here are things you can do to make the most out of the dollars you spend at the pump.

· Use the lowest octane advised by your owner’s manual. Using a higher level than recommended provides no added benefit.

· Empty your trunk. Carrying extra weight decreases fuel efficiency.

· Combine trips. Taking separate trips from a cold start uses more gas than covering the same distance with a warm engine.

· Drive smart. Fuel efficiency decreases at speeds above 60 miles per hour, and starting and stopping quickly uses more gas than driving smoothly.

· Keep up on routine maintenance. Change your oil, keep tires inflated, replace air filters and tune your engine according to recommendations in your owner’s manual for the best fuel efficiency. A check engine light is a sure sign you’re not getting optimum miles per gallon.

Reduce Cooling Costs Electricity usage tends to peak in the summer months mostly because of air conditioning. To reduce energy costs, replace your air filters often and turn up the thermostat by as little as four degrees. Get in the habit of using a ceiling fan to circulate hot air as it rises but remember to turn it off when leaving a room. Keep blinds and curtains drawn to block out sunlight that can heat your home.

Entertain the Kids for Less From summer camp to swim lessons, activities for children can add up. The good news? Warmer weather usually means more festivals, outdoor concerts and community events. Follow your local city or parks and recreation department social media accounts to keep up to date on free events. Plan a get-together with friends and their kids and you can save money thanks to group discounts.

Plan a Thrifty Summer Trip Everyone enjoys big summer trips but they can be pricey. Cut costs by visiting more affordable tourist spots. Nearby state parks or local beaches are great choices. If you want to travel further away, consider visiting family. You’ll have a free place to stay and someone local to show you around.

If you don’t feel like going away, try exploring your community. Lace-up a pair of comfortable shoes, pack some snacks and pretend you’re seeing your surroundings as a visitor would. Connect with your local chamber of commerce or tourism office to find local events and attractions you have never visited before. Look for free or discounted admission days to museums. Discover local parks and walking paths. The possibilities are endless.

Eat at Home, Grill Out More Often It’s no secret that eating out is more expensive than eating at home. Consider meal planning to help reduce the time you spend in the kitchen and budget the use of your groceries. To change it up, take it outside and grill up some delicious food during the week. Grilling out helps eliminate using two energy-consuming appliances at once – your HVAC and the oven/stove. Have fun testing out different foods on the grill and enjoy relaxing summer evenings spent outside.

Need some extra help this summer? Ask about Navigator’s personal loans. Use the funds for a family vacation, projects around the house, to catch up on bills or whatever else you may need. Personal loans are available in amounts up to $20,000 with affordable rates, flexible terms and quick processing. Click here to learn more.

