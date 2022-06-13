Daphne theft suspect crashes while running from police, then walks away from hospital

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police said a theft suspect who was injured when he wrecked while running from them, walked out of the hospital before he could be charged. They’re hoping someone knows where he is and will turn him in.

Investigators said 50-year-old Alonzo Leon Tate and 38-year-old Chassidy Lasha Jones, both of Prichard stole more than 20 camping chairs from the front sidewalk of Dick’s Sporting Goods on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Police said they returned Sunday, went inside and were recognized by employees who called police.

“At that point, they were walking around in the store, so while they were on the phone, those individuals left the store and had gotten out into the parking lot and when our officers pulled up, that’s when the male party drove off,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.

Daphne Police provided a brief dash-cam clip from the end of a very short pursuit. The suspect is seen taking a sharp curve on North Main too fast and collides with an innocent motorist. Tate told police he was hurt.

“Thankfully, the victims in that SUV were not hurt,” Vannoy said. “You know, this is something that happened in the middle of the day on a Sunday. There’s a lot of traffic there. There’s a lot of people shopping at the mall.”

Police said Tate left Jones behind where she was arrested and admitted to stealing the chairs. Meanwhile, Tate only made it a couple hundred yards before crashing. He was taken to University Hospital in Mobile where he managed to walk away.

Alonzo Leon Tate of Prichard is wanted by Daphne PD for theft of property, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude (Daphne Police Department)

“Normally, what we do in that situation is ask for a phone call before they’re released. I think after he realized after a couple hours that the officers had left, that’s when he was able to escape from the hospital,” Vannoy explained.

Investigators think there was a car waiting for Tate in the parking lot. He has warrants for theft of property, reckless endangerment and eluding police. If you know where Alonzo Tate is, call Daphne Police.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.