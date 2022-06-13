Father’s Day gift ideas at Barrow Fine Furniture

Father’s Day is this Sunday and it is time to start thinking about gift ideas. Joe visited Sarah at Barrow Fine Furniture in Mobile to check out the latest in recliners. There is no gift like the gift of relaxation. Be sure to check out what is new at Barrow’s today.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.