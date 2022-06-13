Heat advisory in effect again today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

It’s going to be blazing hot again today. Highs for our Monday will approach the mid 90s and with the humidity, heat index values will top out 105 to 110 degrees. Due to the extreme heat, our whole area is under a heat advisory.

A few thunderstorms will provide some relief for a few spots, but the rain chance is only around 30%, so most areas stay dry.

The heat will continue much of the week, with the possibility of more heat advisories depending on the humidity levels. Rain chances will stay 30%-40%, so there will be occasional afternoon storms to cool things off.

In the tropics, models are forecasting a possible system in the SW Caribbean developing late in the week and moving towards the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico. As of now, no concern for our area, but we’ll keep an eye on it in the coming days.

Have a great day!

