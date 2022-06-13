Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Heat advisory in effect again today

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

It’s going to be blazing hot again today. Highs for our Monday will approach the mid 90s and with the humidity, heat index values will top out 105 to 110 degrees. Due to the extreme heat, our whole area is under a heat advisory.

A few thunderstorms will provide some relief for a few spots, but the rain chance is only around 30%, so most areas stay dry.

The heat will continue much of the week, with the possibility of more heat advisories depending on the humidity levels. Rain chances will stay 30%-40%, so there will be occasional afternoon storms to cool things off.

In the tropics, models are forecasting a possible system in the SW Caribbean developing late in the week and moving towards the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico. As of now, no concern for our area, but we’ll keep an eye on it in the coming days.

Have a great day!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Morning Weather Update for Monday June 13, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Monday June 13, 2022
Weather Outlook
First Heat Advisory of 2022 - What areas are included?
Weather Outlook
Weather Outlook for Sunday morning June 12, 2022
Weather Outlook
Hot and muggy Saturday