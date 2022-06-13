Heat and humidity continue; tracking the tropics

Hi there,

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

It was another muggy start to begin your Monday. Overnight lows only dropped down into the mid-to-upper 70s. Heading into this afternoon, we continued to see mostly sunny skies. This helped to warm us up into the lower-to-mid 90s. However, high humidity had us feeling like the triple digits! A heat advisory is still in place for the entire FOX10 viewing area until 7 PM this evening.

Heading into tonight, overnight lows will only drop down into the mid-70s. Humidity will stay high, however, so it will be feeling like the 80s.

If heading to the beach, rip current risks drop to low tomorrow, but still use caution if getting into the water.

Tuesday is looking pretty similar to today, however, rain chances could be a little higher in the afternoon. Daytime highs will max out in the lower-to-mid 90s, with heat indices soaring once again into the triple digits! Some areas could feel like 103-107 degrees. Another heat advisory could be issued for the area once again tomorrow. Take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated if spending time outdoors. Afternoon thunderstorms chances are higher, especially heading into the afternoon hours. Remember, when thunder roars go indoors. Some of the spotty thunderstorms could also contain heavy downpours.

Saharan dust has also moved in along the Gulf Coast. This means some pretty and vibrant sunsets, but also unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups. Be cautious if spending time outdoors tomorrow.

Looking towards the week ahead, our summertime pattern continues. Daytime highs will continue in the 90s, with humidity staying high and afternoon rain showers and t’storm chances in the 20-40% range.

Keeping a close eye on the tropics, there is an area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea, near Nicaragua. Some gradual development is possible, and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week. 5-day chances are at 40%.

Have a great week!

