“It was horrific:” Neighborhood reacts to early morning crash in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) -“This Is definitely above and beyond what we’ve ever seen,” said Tres Cozine with Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue.

That’s what a lot of people are saying about a Sunday morning crash in Theodore that left this truck lodged in a drainage culvert on Nan Gray Davis Road. Crews from different agencies including Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue and Mobile-Fire Rescue worked until daybreak to rescue those who were trapped.

“It was a very slow and methodical process in order to make sure that not only are the victims and patients stabilized before we remove them from any vehicle. We have to make sure every move we make is calculated,” added Cozine.

A day later, broken glass still remains as a reminder of the accident.

“It was horrific,” said Gina Cardwell.

Gina Cardwell lives near the crash site and says it’s one of the worst wrecks she’s seen in the 15 years she’s lived there.

“That’s pretty much the second one that’s been unrecognizable but this is the first one we’ve had in that drainage tunnel,” added Cardwell.

While they all aren’t as serious as Sunday’s crash, Cardwell says accidents on Nan Gray Davis Road are actually quite common.

“There has been several wrecks as people come around that curve a little bit too fast,” said Cardwell.

She says she’s all for anything that will help cut back on serious accidents.

“If people was to pay attention to their speed going around that curve,” said Cardwell. “Even if there was speed bumps or something to slow people down that would even help.”

Mobile County EMS was able to treat and transport everyone involved in the crash but there’s still no word on any of their conditions.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.