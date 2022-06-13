Judge orders time served for two men caught on I-10 with fake IDs, forged payroll checks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two mean caught during a traffic stop in Mobile County with fake identification cards and forged payroll checks will not have to serve any more time behind bars, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock sentenced Jesus Velasco and Osbaldo Antonio Velasco to the timed they already have served since their arrest in in November.

The judge last month sentenced co-defendant Ruben Otoniel Morales to six months in prison. All three defendants will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

Osbaldo Velasco and Jesus Velasco pleaded guilty in March to possession of with intent to use or transfer more than five false identity documents.

Both men were passengers in a GMC Yukon driven by Morales.

According to court records, a Mobile County sheriff’s deputy pulled the vehicle over on Nov. 18 after seeing it cross over the center line on Interstate 10. Morales told the deputy that he and the other occupants were on their way from Houston to Tallahassee, Florida, for construction work.

Osbaldo Velasco gave the officer a fake name, according to his plea agreement.

Court records show that the deputy smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding:

·A plastic container with a rolled marijuana cigarette and three white pills.

A clip bag in the mapholder on the back side of the front passenger seat with several other plastic containers holding marijuana cigarettes.

A yellow hand towel containing a plastic baggie and jewelry bags containing white powdery substances and additional pills.

A stack of 51 forged payroll-style checks inside the center console. Those checks, made payable to various people, totaled $39,368 and corresponded to a Florida company and agricultural business.

Osbaldo Velasco admitted that nine of the fake ID cards belonged to him, along with 11 checks that were made payable to aliases listed on the ID documents.

