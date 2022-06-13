Mobile PD: Missing autistic man suffers paranoid schizophrenia

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old man with high-functioning autism and paranoid schizophrenia.

Marshal Lee has been in Mobile for a week staying with a temporary foster family on Azalea Road, police said.

He left the residence on Azalea Road around 7:30 p.m. on foot, last seen wearing a blue shirt, red and blue shorts, and gray shoes. Lee has gone missing before and has been found hiding in wooded areas, police said.

He is 5-foot-10 and weighs 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

