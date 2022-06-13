People look to the pool to beat the heat, but Mobile is struggling to hire lifeguards for city pools

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The summer sun is simply a scorcher this Monday. The Hillsdale Community Center pool was one sure way to beat the heat.

“It’s brutal outside, but it’s good kind of get in the pool to cool off,” said Ian Mowry.

Mowry is at the pool with the Dumas Wesley Summer Camp.

This pool visit is a weekly activity to get kids in the water as an easy way to have fun.

“A lot of these kids don’t have pools at home so it’s just kind of getting them out, you know throwing some balls in the pool, learning how to swim, you know getting them confident,” said Mowry. “You know just a good way to spend a couple of days a week for summer camp.”

This great way to cool off is limited this summer, at least for the time being in the City of Mobile.

The Parks and Rec Department says they are struggling to hire enough lifeguards to staff the pools. That is forcing them to open them at staggered times throughout the week, but more lifeguards should be joining the team in the next few days.

“It’s definitely our goal to is to have all four pools open so that the kids and families can have the opportunity to keep cool during the summer, but at least we’re able to open up,” said Athletic Supervisor Greg Davis.

On this hot summer day, many are forced to work in this heat, including Kendall Locke. Locke owns Clarity Pool Maintenance. He is spending today and every day this summer in the sun as he works to keep pools pristine for swimming.

“Man it’s hot,” he said. “You’ll be sweating bullets. I actually got some little towels I use. I normally wear a cotton shirt, but on a hot day like this you gotta have the dryfit, you got to have it. It is very critical.”

With this heat, the best options are A/C or the pool.

“It’s good. It’s hot, but I’m enjoying being in the pool,” Mowry said.

The City of Mobile hopes to have two city pools open daily starting next week.

For details on hours or locations click here: https://www.cityofmobile.org/parks-rec/aquatics/

To reach out to Clarity Pool Maintenance click here: https://www.facebook.com/Clarity-Pool-Maintenance-110521848201577

