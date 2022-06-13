Surface Transportation Board orders mediation in dispute over proposed Amtrak operations along Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The federal Surface Transportation Board has ordered mediation in the ongoing dispute between Amtrak on one side and on the other side freight railroads CSX and Norfolk Southern along with the Alabama State Port Authority over the possible return of passenger rail service between New Orleans and Mobile.

The dispute stems from Amtrak’s application last year seeking an STB order requiring host freight railroads CSX Transportation and Norfolk Southern Railroad to allow intercity passenger trains to operate over their lines from the Crescent City to the Port City.

Amtrak’s Gulf Coast passenger service has been truncated in New Orleans since 2005, when Hurricane Katrina damaged tracks and other infrastructure. Amtrak now seeks to restore service in the form of two daily round trips between the Gulf Coast cities in Louisiana and Alabama, with stops along the way to touch the Mississippi casino coast and other destinations.

The freight railroads and the Alabama port maintain that the passenger service Amtrak wants to institute in the region will disrupt and burden their operations. The dispute between the parties has been ongoing for years but has heated up as the STB has become involved over the recent months.

The STB-ordered mediation will last 30 days but could be extended. “Because Amtrak has not consented to mediate, the Board will not hold the underlying proceeding in abeyance during the pendency of the mediation,” the STB states in its ruling ordering the mediation.

The STB on Friday also announced that it will allow certain Amtrak personnel access to select materials designated as “highly confidential,” modifying the protective order in Amtrak’s application to operate Gulf Coast passenger service.

That means the board is allowing certain in-house Amtrak personnel access to materials produced in connection with the 2020 and 2021 Rail Traffic Controller studies so that it can fully respond to evidentiary issues raised by the board in the recent hearing, the STB stated. The board specifically invited the parties to present additional RTC modeling evidence, and without such access, Amtrak would be at a significant disadvantage, according to the STB.

The board’s decision also extends the deadline for filing supplemental evidence by 30 days, until July 13.

The STB’s decision may be viewed and downloaded here.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.