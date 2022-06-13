The following information was found online:

Welcome to the TRUTH 50th REUNION Eventbrite page! We are so thankful to finally be sharing this registration site with you. Due to COVID, we have had to cancel and reschedule the reunion multiple times. However, we are now determined to gather and celebrate! Roger, Linda and the entire Breland family are looking forward to seeing you in June. Below are the details for the TRUTH 50th Reunion in Mobile, AL, June 16-17, 2022.

If you have specific questions regarding the reunion, please email us at truthreunion@gmail.com.

Thursday, June 16

On Thursday night, there will be a private banquet, with limited seating for TRUTH alum and their family members wishing to attend. Each person attending the banquet must secure a banquet ticket. The banquet ticket covers all reunion activities on Thursday and Friday. The banquet will be held at the Marriott Hotel on Airport Boulevard at 6pm.

These tickets will go quickly! Registration for Thursday night is open now. Just click the Tickets button here on Eventbrite to see your options for TRUTH 50th Reunion weekend.

Friday, June 17

On Friday night, friends from all over will gather for the TRUTH 50th Reunion Concert. The concert will begin at 7pm, at Cottage Hill Baptist Church. Doors open at 6:00pm. Don’t miss this exciting night of worship and celebration of the greatness of our God and His faithfulness throughout the 50 year ministry of Roger Breland and TRUTH. Joining the 50th Reunion House Band and Singers will be alumni vocalists like Jody McBrayer, Alicia Williamson Garcia, Russ Lee, Natalie Grant, Joe Estes, Dick and Mel Tunney, Kim Noblitt, Veritas, Tiffany Coburn, 4HIM, Leigh Cappillino, Dave Hart and dozens more. Also featured will be alumni band members in an all-star rhythm section and the biggest, baddest horn section you have ever heard. It will be an unforgettable night of TRUTH favorites!

Hotel Rooms

A block of rooms is being held at the Mobile Marriott on Airport Blvd, at Bel Air Mall. Book your reservations here.

Reunion Concert Revenue

All revenue from ticket sales will be used for the construction of a building that will be the new home of the Roger Breland Center for Performing Arts on the campus of the University of Mobile. Anyone wishing to make a donation above their ticket price can contact us at truthreunion@gmail.com. Thank you for helping us make this vision a reality!

