AARP: Medicare Fraud

Medicare fraud continues to ravage the program to the tune of billions of dollars a year. This means higher costs for beneficiaries, and also the potential of having their confidential health information compromised.

How big is the problem?

The federal government estimates that fraud costs the Medicare program $60 billion a year – money stolen from taxpayers and beneficiaries.

What can you do?

Never give your Medicare number to anyone who calls on the telephone. Share it only with your health care providers or if you have placed a call to Medicare.

If someone offers you free genetic testing in person or online, it’s a scam. Medicare does not pay for these tests unless they are ordered by a medical professional.

If someone calls and promises you COVID-19 tests, medical equipment or medical services in return for your Medicare number, hang up. It’s fraudulent activity.

Medicare will not reach out to you regarding enrollment. If someone calls and makes a pitch to help you enroll in the program, that’s a scam.

If you believe you have experienced Medicare fraud, report it. Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

For more information on staying safe from fraud and scams, visit aarp.org/fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free service to people of all ages from AARP.

