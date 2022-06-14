Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Alabama State Trooper rear-ended while stopped on side of interstate

Trooper injured in crash on I-59
Trooper injured in crash on I-59(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WALA) - An Alabama State Trooper responding to a crash on Interstate 59 near Birmingham was sent to the hospital after their patrol car was rear-ended.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the driver of the car that hit the trooper was also hurt.

Details about their conditions have not been released.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shots fired in downtown Mobile, bullets hitting woman's car
Shots fired in downtown Mobile Sunday, bullets striking a woman’s car
Prichard Water Board rejects raises for employees
Prichard board deadlocks 2-2; pay raise for employees fails
Saraland Police investigating weekend homicide
Saraland Police investigating weekend homicide
Fairhope still mourning loss of CJ Edwards, police have yet to comment about his killing
Fairhope still mourning loss of CJ Edwards, police have yet to comment about his killing
Shots fired in downtown entertainment district
Shots fired in downtown entertainment district