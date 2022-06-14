Alabama State Trooper rear-ended while stopped on side of interstate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WALA) - An Alabama State Trooper responding to a crash on Interstate 59 near Birmingham was sent to the hospital after their patrol car was rear-ended.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the driver of the car that hit the trooper was also hurt.

Details about their conditions have not been released.

