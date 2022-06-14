Burglary suspect shot by Mobile County deputy after ramming patrol car

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy shot a suspect in Grand Bay on Tuesday.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. on Tom Gunn Road off of Highway 188.

Investigators said deputies received a tip about burglary suspects and attempted to stop their vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver rammed the deputy’s car.

One suspect was shot multiple times and taken to University Hospital for treatment. Details about their condition have not been revealed.

Two others in the vehicle were arrested at the scene.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

