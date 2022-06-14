Child trafficking suspect rejects deal. Trial set for December

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Back in April, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force arrested 30-year-old Brandie Mckee and charged her with human trafficking and facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act. Prosecutors say the case involves a 13-year-old girl that Mckee knew.

“This was perpetrated by someone that should have been giving her a safe environment but instead was transporting her and putting her into an awful criminal environment and forcing her to do things against her will,” said District Attorney Ashley Rich.

Prosecutors say Mckee trafficked the child to Grover Stone in exchange for drugs and money over a period of several months. They had hoped to avoid a trial by offering Mckee a deal.

“After talking and having extensive communication with the child’s father we thought that that was best not only for the child but the community as a whole to make sure she served time,” said Child Advocacy Center Prosecutor Jessica Catlin.

Had Mckee pled guilty to human trafficking she would have faced a 20-year sentence split to serve five years. Meaning after serving five years Mckee would have had the rest of her sentence suspended with five years of probation. Mckee would have also had to register as a sex offender and agree to a few other terms.

“No contact with the victim and the immediate family and then a victim compensation fee and court cost and we would not prosecute facilitating travel count,” said Catlin.

Mckee turned the deal down during her status hearing. Meaning the focus is now on getting the victim ready to testify during a trial.

“Really getting her comfortable in this kind of situation where she’s going to have to look her offender in the eye, point them out and talk about what happened to her in grave detail,” said Catlin.

If Mckee makes bond she and her immediate family are not allowed to have any contact with the victim or the victim’s immediate family. Mckee’s attorney did not want to go on camera but did say his client maintains her innocence. Her trial date is set to start on December 5th.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.