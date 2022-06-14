The Chow Line helps Baldwin County families feed pets

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A new partnership in Baldwin County aims to help families in need who have pets they need to feed.

The Chow Line is based in Baldwin County and its goal is to provide food for dogs and cats that would otherwise go without. Starting this week and each Tuesday moving forward, The Chow Line will be part of Prodisee Pantry’s food distribution service.

On the first day, close to 300 pounds of pet food was given out at Prodisee Pantry. Pet food is not eligible through Alabama’s EBT food assistance program so demand is high. The Chow Line hopes its service helps keep pets and owners together.

“A lot of families are struggling to feed themselves and often times you’ll hear people say, ‘You know, I’ll starve before I let my dogs go hungry.’ That’s not sustainable, especially if you have small children in the house and so, long term, that’s just not feasible and it’s not safe either. A lot of times, people will feed their dogs things that are not safe or healthy because they are just trying to feed them anything that they can get,” said Anna Grantham.

You can donate food or volunteer with The Chow Line. The group has posted links on how to do that on its Facebook page.

