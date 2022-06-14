City of Mobile receives even more American Rescue Plan money

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile getting a big stack of cash from the federal government this month to the tune of $29 million. It is the second round of the American Rescue Plan.

The cash will be used to continue efforts to help people in the community, but it is also being used on ways to address crime.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is engage our youth and so that means being out in the community,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Besides youth violence prevention programs, the American Rescue Plan is helping the city launch gunshot detection technology. Shotspotter is currently being installed in some areas of the city. It uses microphones and cameras to pinpoint shooting locations to help increase response times. It is expected to be operational in the next couple of months.

“It’s not just about getting there quicker, but it’s getting there and being able to identify those that maybe that are leaving the scene,” Mayor Stimpson. “So Shotspotter itself has got to work in conjunction with other resources that we have.”

Both rounds of American Rescue Plan money equals more than $58 million. Of that more than $2.5 million are being used on gun violence prevention efforts, but not everyone thinks Shotspotter is worth it.

“I think you know anything to do with gun prevention and violence and Shotspotter and those types of things tell you location and cameras and things just doesn’t work,” said Mobile City Councilmember William Carroll.

The initial rescue plan money that the city got last year has helped homeowners make critical repairs to their homes and has provided rental and utility assistance to more than 500 Mobilians. Councilman Carroll hopes more of the money can go to programs like that.

“I’m hoping that a lot of those funds can be used for neighborhood revitalization, housing stock in areas in depressed areas that have needed it for so long,” he said.

The city says some of the money from this second round will also help move more affordable housing developments forward.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.