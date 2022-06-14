Fairhope still mourning loss of CJ Edwards, police have yet to comment about his killing

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope saw its first homicide in almost a decade Saturday, and it has the family and community rattled.

Early Saturday morning, 22-year-old CJ Edwards was shot and killed at his home off Twin Beech Road when a party turned deadly. He was taken to nearby Thomas Hospital. Then, family said he was airlifted to University Hospital in Mobile where he later died.

“CJ was really that person to work and go home,” said his cousin, Tarhea McCovery. “He was quiet. He was an angel.”

Police said this is the first homicide the city has seen since 2014, eight years ago.

Edwards was beloved son, brother, and athlete, graduating from Fairhope High in 2018. He was a basketball and football star.

“Genuine, he showed love, as you can see, he really had love inside the city,” said two of his best friends. “Quiet, didn’t bother anybody, just respected all the way around. Like I said, one of my best friends.”

Sunday night, the Fairhope community came together to release balloons in CJ’s honor. Most of them were green, which was his favorite color.

“CJ was loved,” said McCovery. “People came from left and right. Some of the family didn’t even know about the balloon release and look at the turnout. It helps knowing how loved he was.”

Monday, a tattoo parlor in Foley hosted a fundraiser to help with funeral costs, and his brother even got one. They created special designs.

At the balloon release, locals begged to keep this violence out of Fairhope.

“If you have to leave Fairhope, leave Fairhope,” said one man. “Don’t bring that mess over here.”

Nearly 72 hours since the homicide, Fairhope Police has yet to comment.

