FOX10 and Franklin Primary Health team up for free men’s health screening

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Attention men: Get your free health care screening courtesy of FOX10 and Franklin Primary Health.

This Friday, June 17, from 7 to 11 a.m. FOX10 has teamed up with Franklin Primary Health Center to offer the health screening at two locations. Go to FOX10 Studios at 1501 Satchel Paige Drive in Mobile or to Loxley Family Medical Center at 1083 East Relham Drive in Loxley.

We will be offering free prostate, cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, dental and BMI checkups.

*available to first 100 men at each location

