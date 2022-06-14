Greene & Phillips: Independence Day Safety

The following information was provided by Greene & Phillips:

The Fourth of July is just days away, and while most of us are gearing up for cookouts or a trip to the beach, there are some dangers to stay aware of. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has named Independence Day the deadliest day of the year when it comes to fatalities resulting from alcohol related accidents. David Greene from Greene & Phillips is here to talk to us about the dangers of drinking and driving.

David, what is it about holidays that makes it so dangerous to be on the roadways?

Well people are relaxed, their enjoying time off from work. But if you partake in alcoholic beverages, and have not made the appropriate transportation plans, then this creates an unsafe situation for other drivers and passengers.

Is drunk driving really that big of an issue?

Absolutely. We’ve represented many clients who have been seriously injured from wrecks involving drunk drivers all too often. Many of these wrecks are severe, causing catastrophic injuries, and far too many of them result in death.

What are some things you can do to help get you home safely after you’ve been drinking?

A designated driver is always a great choice. Choose someone in your group that agrees not to drink any alcohol all night, and let them take you home. If you can’t find a designated driver, call a cab, or download the Uber or Lyft app on your phone. These are great service to take advantage of.

What would you say to someone who’s just had one or two drinks and maybe feels a little “tipsy,” but not drunk?

You don’t have to be completed hammered to be impaired by the effects of alcohol. Even a drink or two can seriously impair your judgement and response times. It’s never worth the risk. If you plan to have anything to drink, make sure you have planned a way home.

On the other side of this issue, let’s talk about the victims of car wrecks, and what they should do when they’ve been hit by a drunk driver or someone they suspect has been drinking?

Well if you’ve been injured by a vehicle that was being driven by a driver who has been drinking, there are several steps you will want to take to make sure you take. Of course, you need to make sure you call the police. The police will need to give the driver a breathalyzer test, and officially raise DUI charges. Also, make sure you seek medical treatment for your injuries. Next, make sure to talk to a lawyer that handles car wreck cases involving DUI’s.

If someone has questions about whether they have a case, how can they reach you?

They can come by our office at 51 North Florida Street anytime, or call 300-2000! You can also find us online at greenephillips.com.

