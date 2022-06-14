Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

The heat wave continues

By Michael White
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A heat wave continues on the Gulf Coast with temperatures way above average the next several days. Highs will be in the mid 90s every afternoon, but it will feel like the temps are over 105 degrees. Morning temps will stay in the upper 70s each day. As for rain chances, there won’t be anything overwhelming with only 30-40% coverage of pop up storms each day through Thursday. The rain chances drop to 20% or less for Friday and the weekend. That means you won’t have to worry about storms if you have outdoor plans, but you’ll def have to worry about the extreme heat and find ways to keep cool out there. In the Tropics, one disturbance near Honduras will be monitored over the next several days. Too soon to know where this thing could go.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Morning Weather Update for Tuesday June 14, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Tuesday June 14, 2022
Weather Outlook for Monday, June 13, 2022, from FOX10 News
Heat and humidity continue; tracking the tropics
Weather Outlook for Monday, June 13, 2022, from FOX10 News
Weather Outlook for Monday, June 13, 2022, from FOX10 News
Heat advisory in effect today
Midmorning weather update for Monday Jun 13