MFRD temporarily closing South Lafayette fire station for maintenance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department’s Douglas A. Melton Station will be temporarily closed while the City of Mobile works to perform asbestos abatement, mold removal and makes other needed repairs.

The station is at 57 S. Lafayette St.

After tile in the station tested positive for asbestos, firefighters and equipment were immediately moved from the building to nearby MFRD stations. The department said firefighters and station assets will be strategically relocated during the closure to keep the area covered and response times optimum.

MFRD said it does not anticipate any impact on the service provided to the citizens who depend on Station 8 and its members.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.