Mobile doctor has tips to stay cool this Summer as temperatures increase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We haven’t gotten into the dog days of summer yet, but the sweltering heat this week has doctors in our area warning people of what could happen if you don’t stay cool.

Failing to hydrate or find cooler air could leave you at risk for heat exhaustion.

Dr. Peter Rippey at USA Health says as it gets hotter, there are several warning signs to watch for.

“I think anyone who’s having fatigue or muscle cramps definitely probably needs to get inside and drink some fluids. But anytime that somebody is not improving with that or they seem to be getting worse, Including becoming more confused or disoriented, that’s the time when it’s time to call 911,” Dr Rippey said.

Here in Mobile, the work doesn’t stop for residents. That includes two men seen Monday finding shade under the trees.

“We’ve been out here for about four hours. We’ve had other jobs. We had another big job we had to do today. Drinking a lot of Gatorade. We have the fan set up,” Joe Anthony said.

And as natives to these conditions, they know exactly what to do.

“It’s crazy. Every year it seems it’s getting hotter and hotter. I already changed about three shirts. Yeah, I keep a lot of change of shirts with me so we can change. It gets really sweaty out here. The humidity is crazy,” Anthony said.

And the National Weather Service says here’s what you can do if you’re showing signs of heat exhaustion.

-Get to a cool, air-conditioned place

-Drink plenty of water

-And take a cool shower or use cold compresses like ice or a frozen towel.

But if that doesn’t work, like Dr. Rippey says, it’s time to call 911.

