Prichard board deadlocks 2-2; pay raise for employees fails

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A sharply divided Prichard water board on Monday failed to approve a 5 percent cost-of-living pay raise for employees amid concerns over the utility’s finances.

Board member Beverly Bunch was absent, which resulted in a series of 2-2 votes on matters large and small. In one instance, for example, the board deadlocked on a proposal to move the Juneteenth holiday observance from this Friday to the following Monday to align with the city of Prichard and other government agencies and businesses.

Before the vote on the pay raise, board members went into a closed-door session to discussed the “good name and character” of someone.

Board members John Johnson Jr. and Cherry Doyle repeatedly have leveled “mismanagement” allegations at board Chairman Russell Heidelburg and the water system.

When they returned, Heidelburg argued that the system could not afford to increase salaries.

“We are having a difficult financial time with our bond issue,” he said.

Heidelburg told FOX10 News after the meeting that the system is not living up to the terms of the money it has borrowed on the bond market.

“We’re not meeting our debt ratios,” he said. “We’re not following the conditions of the loans. And so we are not meeting it now. And that’s why we can’t do any additional expenditure.”

At the meeting, Doyle blamed Heidelburg for the utility’s financial deficiencies.

“That’s why we are in such a mess now,” she said.

Johnson told FOX10 News that the raises are important because the employees are the “bloodlines” of the utility. He said there are “other ways” to come up with the funds to financing the pay hike.

“There has been a great turnover rate here at Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board,” he said. “And so I just wanted to reward and give those employees the proper pay at the pay rate that I feel that they deserve.”

