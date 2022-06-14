Prosecution rests in Spring Hill College rape trial

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It remains to be seen whether the defendant in the Spring Hill College rape case will take the witness stand, but the jury on Tuesday did hear his account in his own words.

That came in the form of a narrative that Vassil Kokali had on his iPhone. Laura Grantham, a digital forensic examiner at the Gulf Coast Technology Center, read the narrative in court.

Kokali prepared that narrative on March 13 last year, the same day fellow student Audrey Cox made her rape complaint to the Spring Hill College Public Safety Department. Kokali described his actions throughout the entire day on March 11, from eating breakfast to taking classes. At night, he wrote, he went out with friends to the Piano Bar on Dauphin Street and saw Cox. He wrote that the two had a friendly interaction and that he saw her again around midnight at the nearby Saddle Up Saloon.

Kokali wrote that he and Cox began dancing, that she kissed him and that he kissed her back. HE wrote that Cox told him she wanted to see him later and told him she lived at New Hall.

By all accounts, Kokali did go to Cox’s dorm room in the early-morning hours of March 12, 2021. What happened then is at the heart of the trial that concluded its fourth day of testimony with the prosecuting resting its case.

Cox claims Kokali raped her. He maintains they had consensual sex. In his narrative, he described arriving at Cox’s room.

“She was happy to see me. „, She came closer and started kissing me,” he said. “I kissed her back.”

Then, he wrote, the two had sex until she hurt herself and her mood soured. He wrote that she told him to leave and that he did.

According to testimony, Kokali sent that message to two friends. One friend responded with advice to add more detail to the narrative and suggested he consult a lawyer.

Earlier on Tuesday, the jury heard from Michael Gorum, who investigated the case for the Spring Hill Public Safety Department. He walked jurors through his interviews with Cox and other witnesses, and the prosecutions showed pictures that the detective took of her room and Kokali’s room.

Defense attorney Megan Doggett, through her cross-examination of Gorum, decried what she characterized as a rush to judgement by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Doggett grilled Gorum, who acknowledged that his boss directed him in March of last year to turn over copies of his case files to the DA’s Office. He also said that signed an arrest warrant for Kokali on March 29 – 16 days after Cox made her report.

Gorum acknowledged that at the time, he had not yet interviewed all of the witnesses.

“There was a rush to charge Mr. Kokali in this case, and that was in large part due to the social media storm she had created,” Doggett said.

Gorum responded that he had no conversations with District Attorney Ashley Rich and that he undoubtedly had enough evidence to establish probable cause that Kokali had committed a crime.

But Doggett continued to press Gorum on Cox’s social media posts.

“Everyone in this case was afraid of Audrey and afraid of being attacked by her on social media,” she said.

Gorum testified that he recalled one woman asking that he protect her identity because she was concerned about becoming a target on social media.

Doggett tried to poke holes in Cox’s story. The detective acknowledged that Cox did not disclose the fact that she had been smoking marijuana on the night of the March 11 last year

Doggett also highlighted differences in the two statements Cox gave to investigators, one on March 13 and another one four days later.

In the first statement, Cox wrote that she remembered leaving the Saddle Up Saloon and returning to her dorm room at New Hall and also remembered a silhouette of Kokali on top of her. But in the second statement, she claimed she did not remember anything from the time she was at the bar until the alleged assault.

Gorum also testified that Cox did not tell him she felt shooting pain on her legs when she woke up the next morning. He said the first time he heard that was last week when Cox testified.

Doggett questioned why Gorum failed to talk to certain witnesses, such as the bartender at the Saddle Up Saloon, and why he did not attempt to view footage from the establishment’s surveillance cameras or street cameras outside.

In the early days of the investigation a bloodstained extension cord in Cox’s dorm room took on heightened significance. Cox had told police she believed it was her blood on the cord, and Gorum acknowledged that he assumed it was, as well.

But a state forensic scientist testified that the blood was a match for Kokali’s DNA.

At the end of the state’s case, the defense argued that Judge Charles Graddick should acquit their client due to insufficient evidence. Graddick ruled prosecutors had offered enough evidence for the jury to consider the charges.

The defense also renewed its objection to Graddick’s mid-trial ruling that allowed a friend of Cox’s to testify on Monday that Kokali also had raped her. On Wednesday, the defense will begin calling its witnesses. If convicted, Kokali faces 10 years to life in prison.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.