Recipe: Grilled Steak with Red Wine Mushroom Sauce

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

4 tablespoons (½ stick) butter, divided

4 large garlic cloves, chopped

3 large shallots, chopped (about ⅔ cup)

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 large portabella mushroom, cut to ¼-inch dice

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 cup canned beef broth

1 cup dry red wine, like Cabernet

Salt and pepper, to taste

STEPS:

1. Melt two tablespoons of the butter in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, shallots, thyme and mushrooms, and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes.

2. Add flour; stir for 1 minute. Add broth and wine.

3. Bring to a boil and cook until sauce thickens and is reduced to less than 1 cup, stirring occasionally, about 12 minutes.

4. Remove from heat and add the remaining two tablespoons of butter. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir until butter is incorporated and spoon over your favorite grilled steak!

