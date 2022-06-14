Recipe: Meat Pops for your Pops

In honor of Father’s Day, Erin from Farm Fresh Meats is showing us a fun recipe that will make all dads feel extra special! Erin says, “Meat Pops for your Pops is a dish that features Farm Fresh Meats meaty pig wings as well as chicken drumsticks that have been trimmed up to look like chicken lollipops! Pig wings are cut from the shank portion of the pig leg, and they also look like a lollipop; hence Meat Pops for your Pops! This Father’s Day, show Dad how much you care by getting creative and cooking him a delicious meal fit for a meat-loving king!”

INGREDIENTS:

- For every 1 lb. of chicken drumsticks, you will need:

¾ cup of buttermilk

½ cup of all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Green onion for garnish

Your favorite dipping sauce

STEPS:

For the chicken pops:

- In a large mixing bowl, whisk the buttermilk, flour and cornstarch together until all lumps are gone.

- Dip your chicken lollipops in the buttermilk mixture making sure to coat all of the meat evenly. *Note* do not coat the exposed bone in the buttermilk mixture. You want the bone left dry.

- In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together panko, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt and pepper.

- Pour fresh peanut oil in a heavy bottom pan until half way full. Turn the heat to medium and bring the oil to 325 degrees F.

- Gently place the chicken pops in the oil and cook for 12-15 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken is 165 degrees F.

- Remove from oil, drain and toss or dip the chicken in your favorite sauce.

BUSINESS INFORMATION:

Farm Fresh Meats, Inc.

22057 State Highway 59 South

Robertsdale, AL 36567

251.947.7385 or 251.947.7386

www.farmfreshmeatsal.com

Facebook: @farmfreshmeats

M-F 8a-5p, Sat 8a-3p

---

