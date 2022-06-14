Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found Tuesday morning in Jakes Bayou by Robinson Point Road in Milton.

Sheriff’s officials said the was found around 9:15 a.m.

No additional details were available.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available, authorities said.

