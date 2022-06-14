Saraland Police investigating weekend homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Saraland Police releasing few details about a homicide investigation.

The victim was found dead inside a car, outside a Prichard restaurant Saturday.

Saraland investigators say they are still trying to notify the victim’s next of kin, before releasing more information.

It all happened at a house on Highway 45 near Hogg Road.

Several Saraland officers were at the house Monday afternoon speaking with a woman in the yard.

The woman at the home didn’t want to go on camera, but said she knew the deceased victim.

We’re told someone drove the victim to McMillan’s BBQ in Prichard where he died.

That’s all the information investigators were able to give us.

We’re waiting on more details from Saraland PD.

