Shots fired in downtown Mobile Sunday, bullets striking a woman’s car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Shots were fired in the downtown entertainment district over the weekend, a car hit by a bullet.

It happened in a parking lot near Dauphin and Jackson streets.

Mobile Police say it all started with a fight.

According to a woman who witnessed the fight, she says she heard two groups arguing in the parking lot when one person pulled out a gun and started shooting.

This all happened around 2:00 Sunday morning in the heart of the entertainment district.

Officers heard several gunshots and rushed to the scene.

The witness told police she was parked outside a bar and at least one bullet hit her car.

We’re told no one was hurt.

Police haven’t released the ages of the groups involved, but are still strictly enforcing the downtown curfew for anyone under 18.

This comes after a shooting in Bienville Square last month involving two 13-year-olds.

MPD Captain Matthew Garrett, the man in charge over the entertainment district, says officers will keep downtown safe by any means necessary.

The curfew is in effect every day of the week after 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

