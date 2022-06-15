1 dies in Pensacola house fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A house fire in Pensacola claimed the life of one person and sent two others to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The Pensacola Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Springdale Circle around 10:21 a.m. to find heavy flames showing from a single-story residence. Firefighters entered the home through a window and found one adult dead inside, according to authorities.

Two other adults who escaped the fire were taken to a local hospital.

The house sustained severe damage, officials said.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

---

