Car slams into building in Midtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A driver crashed their car into the side of a building in Midtown Mobile on Wednesday.

It happened around 2 p.m. on South Florida Street.

According to investigators at the scene, the driver ran away after the car went into a photography studio just north of Emogene Street.

No one inside the building was injured.

