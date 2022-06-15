Car slams into building in Midtown Mobile

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A driver crashed their car into the side of a building in Midtown Mobile on Wednesday.

It happened around 2 p.m. on South Florida Street.

According to investigators at the scene, the driver ran away after the car went into a photography studio just north of Emogene Street.

No one inside the building was injured.

